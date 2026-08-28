Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The president has made clear he is all for a wide-open primary process beginning next year.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump is once again stirring the pot when asked about the 2028 Republican presidential primaries, saying he expects his “friend,” Senator Ted Cruz, to mount a second run for the White House. Mr. Trump heaped praise on the Texas senator when asked about him on Thursday, calling him “very talented.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
President Trump is once again stirring the pot when asked about the 2028 Republican presidential primaries, saying he expects his “friend,” Senator Ted Cruz, to mount a second run for the White House. Mr. Trump heaped praise on the Texas senator when asked about him on Thursday, calling him “very talented.”
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