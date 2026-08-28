Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Under Alaska state law, the top-four vote getters in the primary, regardless of party, advance to a ranked-choice general election in November.
Published:
Updated:
Democrats’ chances of retaking control of the U.S. Senate appear to be increasing now that the Democratic nominee in Alaska’s Senate race this year, Mary Peltola, has opened a wide lead over her Republican opponent, Senator Dan Sullivan, in the initial round of voting. Ms. Peltola, Mr. Sullivan, and two other candidates will advance to the ranked-choice November general election.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Democrats’ chances of retaking control of the U.S. Senate appear to be increasing now that the Democratic nominee in Alaska’s Senate race this year, Mary Peltola, has opened a wide lead over her Republican opponent, Senator Dan Sullivan, in the initial round of voting. Ms. Peltola, Mr. Sullivan, and two other candidates will advance to the ranked-choice November general election.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.