Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Saturday’s college football opener at Dublin is overshadowed by legal battles over eligibility for pro players
Published:
Updated:
While the rest of the college football world tries to figure out who is eligible to play and who isn’t, Bill Belichick takes the field thousands of miles from home, attempting to pull out of an unprecedented personal and professional tailspin.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
While the rest of the college football world tries to figure out who is eligible to play and who isn’t, Bill Belichick takes the field thousands of miles from home, attempting to pull out of an unprecedented personal and professional tailspin.
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