Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Judge Jesse Furman rules that executive privilege cannot be invoked as a ‘sword’ to cut down the case at a preliminary stage.
The rejection by Judge Jesse Furman this week of the Department of Justice’s claim of executive privilege with respect to the firing of a federal prosecutor, Maurene Comey, is a setback for the Trump administration’s effort to shield the reasons for her termination.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The rejection by Judge Jesse Furman this week of the Department of Justice’s claim of executive privilege with respect to the firing of a federal prosecutor, Maurene Comey, is a setback for the Trump administration’s effort to shield the reasons for her termination.
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