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Justice

Blanche Makes Case That Firing Maurene Comey Was Lawful Flex of Trump’s ‘Conclusive and Preclusive’ Power

The terminated prosecutor accuses the president of advancing a ‘novel and breathtaking theory’ of executive authority.

The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, conducts a news conference at the Department of Justice on April 21, 2026.
The acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, conducts a news conference at the Department of Justice on April 21, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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