The new Philippine film “Filipiñana” is set on the grounds of a lush golf course and grand country club just outside Manila, but those moviegoers hoping to be transported to the greens and a tropical haven are forewarned: it’s no diverting, intermittently thrilling excursion. Like the hit TV series “The White Lotus,” the picture depicts both the guests and workers of a luxury destination while satirizing the wealthy and the hospitality industry. Yet writer-director Rafael Manuel is not out to entertain so much as lecture, maintaining a dour, protracted viewpoint despite the occasional dippy, ironic moment.