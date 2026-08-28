Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Though it depicts guests and workers at a country club, Rafael Manuel’s film is not out to slickly entertain in the manner of HBO’s “The White Lotus.”
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The new Philippine film “Filipiñana” is set on the grounds of a lush golf course and grand country club just outside Manila, but those moviegoers hoping to be transported to the greens and a tropical haven are forewarned: it’s no diverting, intermittently thrilling excursion. Like the hit TV series “The White Lotus,” the picture depicts both the guests and workers of a luxury destination while satirizing the wealthy and the hospitality industry. Yet writer-director Rafael Manuel is not out to entertain so much as lecture, maintaining a dour, protracted viewpoint despite the occasional dippy, ironic moment.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The new Philippine film “Filipiñana” is set on the grounds of a lush golf course and grand country club just outside Manila, but those moviegoers hoping to be transported to the greens and a tropical haven are forewarned: it’s no diverting, intermittently thrilling excursion. Like the hit TV series “The White Lotus,” the picture depicts both the guests and workers of a luxury destination while satirizing the wealthy and the hospitality industry. Yet writer-director Rafael Manuel is not out to entertain so much as lecture, maintaining a dour, protracted viewpoint despite the occasional dippy, ironic moment.
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