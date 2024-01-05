The New York Sun

George Washington Would Be Turning Over in His Grave at Biden’s Campaign Against Democracy

Nothing like it has ever happened before in American history, and it’s helping the 45th president in his primary campaign.

AP/Matt Rourke
President Biden speaks at Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, January 5, 2024. AP/Matt Rourke
How do you give a speech on the principles of democracy when you’re doing all you can to keep your primary opponent Donald Trump off the ballot — as in Colorado and Maine — and instruct your Justice Department to throw him in jail for 700 years?

Whom does Mr. Biden think he’s kidding? People see right through it. That isn’t democracy, and nothing like this has ever happened before in American history.  As the eminent constitutional lawyer Jonathan Turley put it, “removing Trump from ballots is unfounded and dangerous.”  

As the whole world knows, drumming up some phony insurrection ballot disqualifier is the most transparent form of political interference from the Biden White House. Unfortunately, as Mr. Turley noted, any number of Democratic officeholders have been trying to adopt President Biden’s undemocratic tactics.  

It won’t work. Indeed, it’s undoubtedly helping Mr. Trump. Yet Mr. Biden won’t stop with his Republican opponent: He doesn’t want any competition in the Democratic Party either. Hat tip to the Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman for reminding us that Mr. Biden’s unconstitutional efforts to keep Mr. Trump off the ballot is not all. 

Mr. Biden also managed to cancel the Florida Democratic primary, rather than face competition from other Democrats. Mr. Freeman notes Biden loyalists have eliminated a competitive primary in North Carolina as well. Plus, Democrats have done everything they can to keep,  wherever possible, a Democratic congressman, Dean Phillips, off the primary ballot.  

So, let me get this right. Mr. Biden doesn’t want Republican Trump to run against him, and won’t let any Democrat run against him. Kind of like the “Fearless Leader” cartoon character.  What you’ve got here is, according to Mr. Phillips, “the destruction of democracy by the people entrusted with protecting it.” 

Then, there’s the Biden two-tiered justice system, their attempt to stifle free speech, their law-breaking on the southern border, canceling student loans, and their attempts at censorship of anybody who disagrees with left-wing woke diversity, equity, and inclusion.  

Trust me, the spirit of the great father of our country, George Washington, at Valley Forge would be turning over in its grave. That is, if spirits could turn over. 

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

