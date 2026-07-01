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The New York Sun
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Harris-Mamdani in 2028?

The Constitution prohibits him becoming president, but Hizzoner is evolving into a kingmaker far beyond the five boroughs.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a fireside chat at MEET Las Vegas on May 7, 2026 at Las Vegas, Nevada.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a fireside chat at MEET Las Vegas on May 7, 2026 at Las Vegas, Nevada. Ian Maule/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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