Harris’s Desperate Smear Campaign Against Trump Gives Voters Even More Reasons To Back His Candidacy

Harris goes down, Trump goes up: Go figure. Negativity doesn’t always work. Even in politics.

If President Trump is so bad, why are all these Democrats lining up to support him?

Vice President Harris takes a break from her basement campaign at the veep’s residence at Washington D.C. to call an emergency presser in order to put out the utterly despicable smear comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Utterly despicable.

“Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution,” she says.

Not only is the charge despicable, it’s unproven.

It comes from a book written two years ago by the New York Times’ Peter Baker and the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that quotes Trump’s erstwhile chief of staff, General John Kelly.

Yet while General Kelly keeps repeating the charge, no one has been able to actually corroborate it.

General Kelly is a tragic figure here, a patriotic retired Marine Corps general, who was dismissed by Trump and has been a source of incredible vitriol at Trump ever since then.

I was in the Oval Office hundreds of times, and never heard Trump talk about Hitler or Nazi generals.

Writing in the New York Post, Miranda Devine says the left has put a target on Trump’s back with these Nazi Adolf Hitler smears.

In other words, Ms. Harris could well be instigating yet another assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

Now, I’m going to bet virtually the entire country knows that in the final days of what looks to be a losing campaign, Ms. Harris is absolutely desperate.

Yet desperation like this never pays off.

Ever since Trump walked down the escalator in Trump Tower more than nine years ago, Democrats have called him every name in the book.

They impeached him, then they impeached him again, he was never convicted.

They’ve tried to throw him in jail for 750 years.

They’ve tried to bankrupt him. They’ve tried to throw him off the ballot.

Only all the weaponized lawfare cases have fallen apart on appeal.

Russia, Russia, Russia was a lot of baloney financed by Secretary Clinton.

Now Ms. Harris is calling him a fascist, comparing him to Hitler, and claiming he’s “unhinged” and “unstable.”

Yet Trump is standing a lot taller than she is, right now.

In fact, his favorability has just surged to more than 50 percent in two recent polls from the Wall Street Journal and Gallup. More than 50 percent. He’s never been higher than 50 percent before. What does that tell you?

Since last August, Team Kamala has spent $625 million on broadcast, cable, radio, and digital ads. Team Trump has only spent $378 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ms. Harris has gone down. Trump has gone up. Go figure.

Negativity doesn’t always work. Even in politics.

And Trump is lengthening his lead on the issues.

According to the Journal poll he’s now up12 points on the economy, up 15 points on immigration, up 15 points on the Middle East, and up 9 points on crime.

Of course he is. The country does not want to re-elect the Biden-Harris administration.

Ms. Harris can’t talk issues — because nobody likes her issues.

So she calls pressers to throw mud at Trump, even though the mud is not sticking.

By the way, fittingly, she didn’t even answer questions from the press at her own press conference.

Finally, just consider this for a moment.

Ms. Harris is smearing Trump with Hitler, so what is she going to do about this growing gaggle of Democrats running for the Senate, who have favorably mentioned Trump in their own ads against Republicans?

It’s a laundry list: Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Bob Casey in Pennsylvania, Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin, Elissa Slotkin in Michigan, Jon Tester in Montana.

They’ve all put Trump in their ads. These are positive — not negative — ads about Trump.

Not to mention, by the way, the likes of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard standing just last night on stage embracing Trump.

So does that mean they’re complicit with Ms. Harris’s Nazi smear?

With her fascist smear?

With her Trump derangement syndrome personal hate campaign against Trump?

Pretty soon half the Democrats running for the senate are going to be backing Trump.

Now, I wouldn’t necessarily believe them, but it’s pretty clear they’re not paying any attention to Ms. Harris, or her despicable smear campaign.

Which, like the weaponized lawfare jihad, has probably given voters even more reason to vote Trump.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.