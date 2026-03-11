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The New York Sun
Foreign

Hezbollah Attacks on Israel Bring Lebanon Closer to a New Civil War

‘My mother hates Hezbollah even more than I do,’ a Lebanese-born Washington-based Mideast scholar tells the Sun.

The aftermath of an Israeli strike on a building in the Aisha Bakkar area of central Beirut on March 11, 2026 in Beirut, Lebanon.
The aftermath of an Israeli strike on a building in the Aisha Bakkar area of central Beirut on March 11, 2026 in Beirut, Lebanon. Adri Salido/Getty Images
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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