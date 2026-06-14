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The New York Sun
Arts+

How Lebond’s Architecture Inspired Expensive Watches

Lebond makes beautiful architect-designed timepieces — but at €2,700, or about $3,100, they’re a hard sell in a competitive space.

LeBond Siza.
LeBond Siza. Courtesy of Lebond
ROSS ANDERSON

ROSS ANDERSON

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