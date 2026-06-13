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The New York Sun
National

Trump’s Name Removed From Kennedy Center After Federal Judge Rules Rebranding Unlawful

Throughout Friday, lawyers for Mr. Trump and the center sought legal intervention to keep his name on the marble while they pursued an appeal.

Workers construct scaffolding at the sign for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts at Washington D.C., on June 12, 2026.
Workers construct scaffolding at the sign for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts at Washington D.C., on June 12, 2026. Rahmat Gul/AP
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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