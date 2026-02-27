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The New York Sun
Justice

‘If You Were My Slave, I Could Kiss You’: Vile Video Pranksters Arrested Days After Subjecting Woman to Unwanted Overtures, Vulgar Language  

The victim exclusively tells the Sun she was propositioned by two influencer wannabes who hurled N-words at her.

The two internet pranksters who were arrested are shown during the incident.
The two internet pranksters who were arrested are shown during the incident. NYPD / Reddit
M.L. NESTEL

M.L. NESTEL

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