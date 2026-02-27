Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

‘We’re Not Thrilled With the Way They’re Negotiating’: Trump Speaks on Iran as Indications Growing an Armed Conflict Is Afoot

‘The Islamic Republic has never accepted suspension of enrichment and will not accept it,’ a cleric tells Iranian during Friday prayers, indicating little room for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, right, holds a meeting with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, center, and Jared Kushner, as part of the ongoing Iranian-American negotiations, in Geneva, February 26, 2026.
Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, right, holds a meeting with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, center, and Jared Kushner, as part of the ongoing Iranian-American negotiations, in Geneva, February 26, 2026. Foreign Ministry of Oman via AP
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp