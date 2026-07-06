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The New York Sun
Foreign

Iran, Israel Trade Warnings as Khamenei Funeral Procession Begins at Tehran

Israel’s defense minister warned that any future Iranian leader seeking the Jewish state’s destruction would be “thwarted.”

In this photo released by Iran's Supreme Leader's office, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard General Ahmad Vahidi sits alongside Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casket as it lies in the mourning hall.
In this photo released by Iran's Supreme Leader's office, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard General Ahmad Vahidi sits alongside Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casket as it lies in the mourning hall. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP
JOTAM CONFINO

JOTAM CONFINO

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