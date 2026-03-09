Iranian Forces Using Schools as Military Bases, Eyewitness Says

‘Ulster American’ Is a Bawdy Send Up of Progressive Pieties — and an Irreverent Inquiry Into Irishness
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
Iranian regime forces are using schools as military bases, an Iranian eyewitness has told The New York Sun in an interview. Speaking on condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, the Iranian man said he was afraid to even do the interview as it could get him killed: “I would get a death…
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By SHARON KEHNEMUI|
By DONALD KIRK|