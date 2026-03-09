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The New York Sun
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Iranian Forces Using Schools as Military Bases, Eyewitness Says

Iranian regime forces are using schools as military bases, an Iranian eyewitness has told The New York Sun in an interview.  Speaking on condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, the Iranian man said he was afraid to even do the interview as it could get him killed: “I would get a death…

Mourners attend a funeral for a person killed in recent US-Israeli airstrikes at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery on the southern outskirts of Tehran on March 9, 2026 in Tehran, Iran.
Mourners attend a funeral for a person killed in recent US-Israeli airstrikes at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery on the southern outskirts of Tehran on March 9, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
JOTAM CONFINO

JOTAM CONFINO

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