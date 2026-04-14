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Iran’s Chief Negotiator Blasts America and Israel With Barbs of an Online Native

A Los Angeles-based propagandist and media pro is being credited for the growing X profile of Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Galibaf, who has no English-language skills to his name.

In this composite image created by Iran Wire, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (right), is shown next to the suspected writer of his social media posts, California-based Meisam Zamanabadi.
In this composite image created by Iran Wire, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (right), is shown next to the suspected writer of his social media posts, California-based Meisam Zamanabadi. Iran Wire via X
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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Iran’s Chief Negotiator Blasts America and Israel With Barbs of an Online Native | The New York Sun