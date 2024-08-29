Israel Kills Prominent Terrorist as It Presses Raids in West Bank 

TULKAREM, West Bank — The Israeli military said it killed five more terrorists, including a local commander, early Thursday in the West Bank as it pressed ahead with what appeared to be the deadliest military operation in the occupied territory since the start of the war in Gaza.

Israel says the simultaneous raids across the northern West Bank — which have killed a total of 16 people, nearly all terrorists, since late Tuesday — are aimed at preventing attacks. The Palestinians Arabs see them as a widening of the Israel-Hamas war aimed at perpetuating Israel’s decades-long military rule over the territory.

The Islamic Jihad group confirmed that Mohammed Jaber, known as Abu Shujaa, was killed during a raid in the city of Tulkarem. He became a hero for many Palestinians Arabs earlier in the year when he was reported killed in an Israeli operation, only to make a surprise appearance at the funeral of other terrorists, where he was hoisted onto the shoulders of a cheering crowd.

The military said he was killed early Thursday along with four others in a shootout with Israeli forces after the five had hidden inside a mosque. It said Abu Shujaa was linked to numerous attacks on Israelis, including a deadly shooting in June, and was planning more.