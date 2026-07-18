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The New York Sun
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Israel’s UN Ambassador: Mamdani, Not Netanyahu, Should Be Arrested

‘Instead of focusing on his responsibilities as mayor and confronting the rising wave of antisemitism in his city, he has chosen to incite hostility,’ Israel’s envoy says.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at New York City on July 4, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at New York City on July 4, 2026. John Nacion/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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