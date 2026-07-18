Israel’s UN Ambassador: Mamdani, Not Netanyahu, Should Be Arrested

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘Instead of focusing on his responsibilities as mayor and confronting the rising wave of antisemitism in his city, he has chosen to incite hostility,’ Israel’s envoy says.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|