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Just in Time for Its 500th Anniversary, a New Edition of Copernicus on Minting Money

It’s a deft presentation of a scientist who observed carefully not only the heavens but the political economy of his time.

Nicolaus Copernicus. Unknown author. Detail.
Nicolaus Copernicus. Unknown author. Detail. Wikimedia Commons
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

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