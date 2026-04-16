Justice Thomas Declares Progressivism Incompatible With the Principles of 1776 — Could It Be His Farewell to Supreme Court?

‘Schmigadoon!’ Gleefully Sends Up Broadway Classics, but Soon Runs Out of Gas
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Our senior justice quotes President Coolidge, who said that ‘If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final.’
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By DONALD KIRK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
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