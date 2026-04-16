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Justice Thomas Declares Progressivism Incompatible With the Principles of 1776 — Could It Be His Farewell to Supreme Court?

Our senior justice quotes President Coolidge, who said that ‘If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final.’

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 at Washington, DC.
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 at Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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