Justice Thomas Discharged from Hospital

Initially, reports speculated he would be released on Monday or Tuesday, but he was discharged today after nearly a week.

WASHINGTON — Associate Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday after a stay of nearly a week, the Supreme Court said.

Justice Thomas, 73, had entered the hospital last Friday evening after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.” He was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics, the court said Sunday in announcing his hospitalization. He had been expected to be released from the hospital Monday or Tuesday.

The court did not say why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what kind of infection he was treated for.

Justice Thomas did not have COVID-19, the court said. He has been vaccinated and boosted, like the rest of the court.

The justice missed arguments at the high court on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but Chief Justice Roberts said he would participate in the cases using briefs the parties filed and the transcript of the arguments.

Justice Thomas, a conservative and appointee of President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.