The New York Sun

Join
Justice

Justice Thomas Discharged from Hospital

Initially, reports speculated he would be released on Monday or Tuesday, but he was discharged today after nearly a week.

Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, pool, file
Justice Clarence Thomas in 2021. Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, pool, file
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Associate Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday after a stay of nearly a week, the Supreme Court said.

Justice Thomas, 73, had entered the hospital last Friday evening after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.” He was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics, the court said Sunday in announcing his hospitalization. He had been expected to be released from the hospital Monday or Tuesday.

The court did not say why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what kind of infection he was treated for.

Justice Thomas did not have COVID-19, the court said. He has been vaccinated and boosted, like the rest of the court.

The justice missed arguments at the high court on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but Chief Justice Roberts said he would participate in the cases using briefs the parties filed and the transcript of the arguments.

Justice Thomas, a conservative and appointee of President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use