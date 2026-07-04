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The New York Sun
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Let the Leaking Begin: How Soon Until We Learn All About the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding?

In an unexpected, funnyman Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, reportedly singing one of his trademark hilarious songs.

Giant billboards outside of Madison Square Garden provided the first official confirmation that Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce had taken place on July 3, 2026.
Giant billboards outside of Madison Square Garden provided the first official confirmation that Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce had taken place on July 3, 2026. Via X
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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