Search
The New York Sun
National

Lincoln Reflecting Pool Sparkles After Battle With Invasive Algae

The president says authorities are still trying to identify a person ‘in connection with a destruction of government property investigation related to the Reflecting Pool.’

A photo of the Reflecting Pool touted by President Trump on Truth Social shows clear water on July 5, 2026, at Washington, D.C.
A photo of the Reflecting Pool touted by President Trump on Truth Social shows clear water on July 5, 2026, at Washington, D.C. Greg Wischer/U.S. Department of the Interior
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp