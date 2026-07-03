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Justice

Louisiana Supreme Court Halts Indictment Against Attorney General

The court says there are ‘compelling’ arguments about ‘defects’ in the grand jury proceedings.

Louisiana’s attorney general, Liz Murrill, speaks during a primary election event at Baton Rouge on May 16, 2026.
Louisiana’s attorney general, Liz Murrill, speaks during a primary election event at Baton Rouge on May 16, 2026. Kathleen Flynn/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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