Search
The New York Sun
Politics

McConnell’s Absence Leaves Pentagon Budget Up in the Air; Wife’s Meeting With China VP Raises Questions

The retiring Kentucky senator has been in the hospital for weeks with an undisclosed illness that has led to speculation about his potential return and his successor.

Senator Mitch McConnell arrives for a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the FY2027 budget request in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2026, at Washington, D.C.
Senator Mitch McConnell arrives for a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the FY2027 budget request in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2026, at Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp