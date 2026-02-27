Search
The New York Sun
Arts+

‘Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man’ Explores an Entertainment Legend Still in His Comedic Prime

Mel Brooks’ reaction to a question on an episode of “Jeopardy” illustrated how sustained and successful his comedic career has been.

Mel Brooks and Judd Apatow at the premiere of 'Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man'
Mel Brooks and Judd Apatow at the premiere of 'Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man' Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
WILL FRIEDWALD

WILL FRIEDWALD

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp