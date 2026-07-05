Momentous Storm Does Not Deter Audacious Fireworks Display for America’s 250th Birthday Celebration at Washington

Rahm Emmanuel, a Likely 2028 Candidate, Says in Israel That Unconditional Support Must Come to an End
By MATTHEW RICE|
America’s 250th celebration was nothing if not loud — and smoky — as it fell mostly on July 5 following raucous weather that delayed festivities at Washington, D.C.
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By GEORGE WILLIS|
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