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The New York Sun
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Momentous Storm Does Not Deter Audacious Fireworks Display for America’s 250th Birthday Celebration at Washington

America’s 250th celebration was nothing if not loud — and smoky — as it fell mostly on July 5 following raucous weather that delayed festivities at Washington, D.C.

People watch fireworks at an Independence Day celebration honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Salute to America, on July 5, 2026, on the National Mall at Washington, D.C.
People watch fireworks at an Independence Day celebration honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Salute to America, on July 5, 2026, on the National Mall at Washington, D.C. AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
SUN STAFF and ASSOCIATED PRESS

SUN STAFF and ASSOCIATED PRESS

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