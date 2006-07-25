Chicago Tries To Reform Its Citizens

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHICAGO — If you’re a cell phone-using, goose liver-eating, cigarette-smoking, fast food-loving person, Chicago might not be your kind of town.

In this city that once winked at Prohibition, members of the City Council are trying to crack down on things they deem unhealthy, immoral, or just plain annoying.

A proposal that would restrict fast food chains from cooking with artery-clogging trans fat oils got a public airing last week, and in the past year alone aldermen have banned smoking in nearly all public places and the use of cell phones while driving.

In April, Chicago became the first American city to outlaw the sale of foie gras, a goose liver delicacy that is decried by animal-rights activists because it is created by force-feeding birds to fatten up their livers.

Critics, including the mayor, wonder if the City Council has suddenly deemed itself the behavior police.

“We have children getting killed by gang leaders and dope dealers,” an angry Mayor Richard Daley said earlier this year. “We have real issues here in this city. And we’re dealing with foie gras? Let’s get some priorities.”

Aldermen say they are addressing real problems and protecting their constituents. And they deny the proposals are diverting their attention from major issues like a city budget crunch.

“The fact that there may be greater wrongs to address doesn’t mean we cannot also address what we might also view as lesser wrongs,” Alderman Joe Moore, who led the effort to ban foie gras, said.

Some observers say aldermen who used to do what Mr. Daley wanted them to do are feeling emboldened because Mr. Daley has been weakened by a City Hall scandal that has snared some of his top aides. Others wonder if the proposals have more to do with a changing city, one that is no longer home to steel mills and stockyards.

“This is the legislation of refinement,” a University of Illinois-Chicago historian who has written extensively on Chicago, Perry Duis, said. “This is a city of Starbucks rather than the steel mill.”

Alderman Burton Natarus, who has sponsored a host of noise ordinances aimed at turning down the volume on street musicians, construction workers, boom boxes, and motorcycles, agreed with those who argue the council is sticking its nose where it doesn’t belong.

“I think we are trying to control people’s behavior too much,” Mr. Natarus, who regrets voting for the foie gras ban, said. “We are trying to itty-bitty regulate every facet of somebody’s life.”

The latest target is trans fat, found in some oils used to fry chicken, fries, and other foods. A proposed ordinance would limit the use of such oils by fast food chainsinthe city.When the trans fat idea first came up, the Chicago Sun-Times weighed in with an editorial facetiously referring to the council’s “special Committee to rid Chicago of Everything That is Bad for Us,” and wondering if it was “only a matter of time before they propose ordinances against certain cell phone ring-tones, second-hand barbecue smoke and bug zappers.”