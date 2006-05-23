The New York Sun

Girl Challenges Confederate Ban

The New York Sun
JIM DAVENPORT
LATTA, S.C. – A 15-year-old girl led a small protest march yesterday over her high school’s ban on Confederate flag clothing, which she also is challenging in court.

Candice Hardwick walked with about a dozen people, about half of them family members and some wearing Confederate T-shirts, a few blocks to Latta High School. Ms. Hardwick wore a Confederate belt buckle and button and had the Confederate flag on her cell phone cover. She removed those items before entering the school, where she is a sophomore.

She says she wants to pay tribute to ancestors who fought on the Confederate side of the Civil War. She said she has been forced to change clothes or turn her shirt inside out, and has been suspended twice and threatened with being kicked off the track team.

