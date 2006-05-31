Reporter Injured in Iraq Bombing in Critical Condition

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LANDSTUHL, Germany – A CBS News correspondent injured by a car bomb that killed two colleagues in Iraq was in critical but stable condition and “doing as well as can be expected,” a doctor at an American military hospital said yesterday.

A 39-year-old American, Kimberly Dozier, was flown to the American military’s Ramstein Air Base in Germany and was transferred by ambulance to nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, where doctors were assessing her condition.

CBS said Ms. Dozier underwent two operations in Baghdad before she was transferred to Landstuhl, the American military’s largest medical facility abroad.

Colonel W. Bryan Gamble said Ms. Dozier was responsive during the flight, opening her eyes and moving her toes as she was transferred, but that it was too soon to speculate on her recovery.

“It’s really hard right now to ascertain how much of a recovery period she will need and what the extent of her rehabilitation will be, it’s really too early into the process of the trauma to know that right now,” Colonel Gamble said.

“She was critically wounded from the … blast, but right now she is doing as well as can be expected,” he said, adding that Ms. Dozier was expected to stay in Landstuhl for several days and undergo several other routine operations.

Medical officials are awaiting the arrival of her family, expected today, to decide when she would be transferred to America, Colonel Gamble said.

Ms. Dozier, along with a cameraman, Paul Douglas, and a soundman, James Brolan, were traveling in an American military convoy working on a story about Memorial Day when a car bomb exploded. Douglas and Brolan, both British citizens, were killed. An American soldier and an Iraqi translator also died in the blast.

The explosion occurred on the same day a series of blasts killed at least 40 people in Iraq and wounded dozens more in the worst wave of violence to hit Baghdad in days.

CBS News reported on its Web site that the three journalists were embedded with the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division when a nearby car packed with explosives detonated, the network said. All three journalists were riding in an armored Humvee, CBS said, and were believed to have been wearing protective gear.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the families of Paul and James, and we are hoping and praying for a complete recovery by Kimberly,” CBS News’ president, Sean McManus, said in a statement.

A British national based in London, Douglas, 48, had worked for CBS News since the early 1990s in places including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Rwanda, and Bosnia. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and three grandchildren, CBS said.

Brolan, 42, who also was based in London, had worked with CBS News during the last year in Iraq and Afghanistan as a freelancer. The British citizen leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Geri, and two children – 18-year-old Sam and 12-year-old Agatha.

“James had a natural way with people and was always in demand as the person to go with to the world’s trouble spots; always putting the locals at ease, winning friends everywhere he went and always putting in his best effort,” his family said in a statement.

In addition to her time in Iraq, Ms. Dozier also had worked as the chief correspondent for WCBS-TV New York’s Middle East bureau in Jerusalem, and previously as London bureau chief and chief European correspondent for CBS Radio News.

Ms. Dozier graduated magna cum laude from Wellesley College, according to her biography on the CBS News Web site. She later earned a master’s degree in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia.