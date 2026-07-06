Search
The New York Sun
Education

Nearly 10 Percent of College Students Read and Do Math at a 4th-Grade Level, New Survey Finds

The survey conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development tested more than 150,000 people of all ages across its 38 member states.

Students study with their laptop computers at the Freie Universitaet university at Berlin, Germany, on September 20, 2011.
Students study with their laptop computers at the Freie Universitaet university at Berlin, Germany, on September 20, 2011. Sean Gallup/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp