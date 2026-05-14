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The New York Sun
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Netanyahu Coalition Moves To Dissolve Knesset, Opening Door to Early Elections

The maneuver comes amid a deepening coalition crisis over military conscription for ultra-orthodox Jews and growing momentum behind a united opposition alliance.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Israel's Knesset at Jerusalem on November 10, 2025.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Israel's Knesset at Jerusalem on November 10, 2025. AP/Ohad Zwigenberg
JOTAM CONFINO

JOTAM CONFINO

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