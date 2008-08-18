The New York Sun

Join
National

Times Square Taxi Crash Causes Injuries

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Special to the Sun
Special to the Sun

A taxicab flipped onto a median in Times Square yesterday morning, hitting six pedestrians and sending four of them to the hospital, authorities said.

Around 10 a.m., one cab ran into another, sending the second cab hurtling into Military Island, a median at 43rd Street and Broadway, according to a spokeswoman for the police department. That taxi hit six people, according to the spokeswoman.

Fire Department authorities arrived soon afterward and rushed four of the victims to Bellevue Hospital, where they were treated for nonlethal injuries, according to a department spokesman.

One of the victims may have been a child, the spokesman said. He did not know the nature of their injuries, but identified them as “yellow tag” injuries — not life threatening, but not minor either.

Military Island is the home of a military recruitment center. Today’s accident was not the first time it has faced danger this year. In March, a bomber riding a bicycle detonated a homemade explosive device in front of the building.

The police were not aware of any damage done to the building in yesterday’s crash.

A department spokesman said the accident was in no way criminal, and that no arrests have been made for either cab driver. He added that neither driver was injured.

Special to the Sun
Special to the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use