Times Square Taxi Crash Causes Injuries

A taxicab flipped onto a median in Times Square yesterday morning, hitting six pedestrians and sending four of them to the hospital, authorities said.

Around 10 a.m., one cab ran into another, sending the second cab hurtling into Military Island, a median at 43rd Street and Broadway, according to a spokeswoman for the police department. That taxi hit six people, according to the spokeswoman.

Fire Department authorities arrived soon afterward and rushed four of the victims to Bellevue Hospital, where they were treated for nonlethal injuries, according to a department spokesman.

One of the victims may have been a child, the spokesman said. He did not know the nature of their injuries, but identified them as “yellow tag” injuries — not life threatening, but not minor either.

Military Island is the home of a military recruitment center. Today’s accident was not the first time it has faced danger this year. In March, a bomber riding a bicycle detonated a homemade explosive device in front of the building.

The police were not aware of any damage done to the building in yesterday’s crash.

A department spokesman said the accident was in no way criminal, and that no arrests have been made for either cab driver. He added that neither driver was injured.