NFL Distances Itself From Chiefs Kicker’s Speech at Christian College Praising Motherhood, Faith

‘His views are not those of the NFL as an organization,’ the league says.

The National Football League is distancing itself from remarks made by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during a commencement address at a Christian college over the weekend.

The league said that Mr. Butker spoke from a “personal capacity” and reiterated the league’s stance on inclusion, according to a statement provided to People magazine.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told the outlet. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

During his speech at Benedictine College, Mr. Butker urged women to embrace what he called the “most important titles of all” — being a good Catholic, as well as a wife and mother.

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives,” he said. “I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today and able to be the man that I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation,” Mr. Butker said.

“I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

The kicker also also criticized the gay celebration Pride month in his speech, calling it a “deadly sin sort of pride that has a month dedicated to it,” along with ripping President Biden’s “delusional” stance on abortion.

“He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice,” he said, via OutKick.