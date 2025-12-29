As winter comes to the city, London turns gray, and for those who work from home, it can be a bleak, dark experience. But, for those looking to brighten up their homes, Oasis — a small startup that advertises aggressively on Instagram — will happily sell smart bulbs and smart lights to ease the gloom.

Other smart bulbs can do bright colors and dramatic effects, but Oasis is aiming for a more subtle, wellness-focused angle. Namely, their lights change color throughout the day to make a home feel inviting and comfortable. They are bright white in the morning, slightly dimmer in the afternoon, and have an amber glow after sunset. They do not do this through ambient sensors but through set color modes and brightness sliders, and this is more than adequate. The default settings are easy to change, and users can assign different lights for different modes and schedules per room in the Oasis app. You can also connect Oasis to Google Home or Alexa.

I purchased a set of eight of their Ambience bulbs for $300, and the unboxing and setup were easy and pleasant. They have been a lovely warming addition to the flat so far. My only note is that they are an expensive solution compared to other options, and the refreshing simplicity of the Oasis experience also has drawbacks. Namely, though you can set an automated schedule for the bulbs to turn on and change color, it applies to all days, with no option to set a different routine on weekends.

I want them bright early on weekday mornings, but I’d like the option of a calmer start on my weekends.

Is that enough for me not to recommend them? No, though I wouldn’t jump for them either. They’re relatively expensive, and though I’m happy to pay that to try something new and easy to use, I’m also betting that the company will be around long enough to keep the app maintained. For these little lamps, that’s not the most significant concern—you can still control them, somewhat, through Google Home. But I wouldn’t go out and replace all my bulbs until I had more confidence that the brand will be sticking around.