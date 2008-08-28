This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘English’s Enduring Value’

Alicia Colon, in her recent column, promotes several myths about bilingual education [New York, “English’s Enduring Value,” August 26, 2008].

Bilingual education is not a rejection of English. Research shows that bilingual education is more effective in helping immigrant children learn English than English-only strategies.

Mayor Bloomberg’s executive order on language access is an important step towards helping immigrants transition into our society by widening the door to resources that will help them thrive.

Immigrants deserve proper language services to resist relying on their children as interpreters or translators, especially for complicated services like medical information.

A real commitment to ensuring that immigrant families succeed requires that more public resources be given to programs that support them, such as bilingual education and language access to safety net resources.

CHOUA VUE

Policy Coordinator

Child Welfare and Education

Coalition for Asian American Children and Families

New York, N.Y.