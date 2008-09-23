Four Debates and a Seal, Ork Ork

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

After a week of negotiations so intense sometimes the sandwich platter arrived and no one even noticed that they’d better grab the roast beef because the rest were vegetable hoagies, John McCain and Barack Obama and their running mates have agreed on the format of the four debates to come: Three for the presidential contenders and one between the Republican’s Sarah Palin and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Whatshisname.

Since the elephants won the coin toss — which raised some questions in and of itself, in that the coin was a Euro (“Because at least it’s worth something, unlike my 401K,”a disgusted Bob Schieffer was said to have muttered) — the vice presidential debate will be conducted at 30 paces, with air rifles. Joe Biden is, “incredibly psyched,” according to his new spokesman/trainer, Chuck Norris. Nonetheless, lately the senator has been repeating his stump comment that, “I really believe Hillary would be a better choice. Really,” in a higher and higher voice. To that end, he has offered her his debate slot.

Before the duel portion of the evening, the two candidates will each be given five-minute periods to discuss their views on everything from monetary policy to how America should respond to, “that place with all the Commies and pierogi,” a spokeswoman for Governor Palin said. She later amended that, “I meant the place with the Commies and the borscht. The one that just invaded Atlanta.” She amended herself again later.

The moderator, Mr. Schieffer, has demanded 90 seconds between each answer to gently laugh, shake his head in an avuncular manner, and eat some “wholesome, nutty” oatmeal, although he has vehemently denied any interest in endorsing “yummy, nummy” Quaker Oats when his contract with CBS ends in June.

Mrs. Palin had asked that in lieu of traditional podiums, the candidates perch on rough-hewn stumps they hew for themselves during a three hour “pre-game show” (her words). Mr. Biden countered by suggesting they meet in his Senate office, where Mrs. Palin could sit on the couch where he prepared his remarks for the Robert Bork hearings in 1987. “No one has sat there since,” he said.

Those details were still being ironed out, as was Mr. Schaeffer’s suit, which had to be emergency dry cleaned due to a brown sugar ‘n’ cinnamon incident. Still up in the air remains the final formatting question: Though both vice presidential candidates agree they would like a real polar bear present to “play up” their strengths, Mr. Biden would prefer him in a cage.

Meanwhile, the format for the first and third presidential debates between Senators Obama and McCain will differ from those in the past. Rather than giving each candidate two minutes to respond to a question and then another two minutes to pretend to respond to the response, which in itself was a well-oiled, pre-packaged, pretend response, they will be given just one second to signal thumbs up or thumbs down. Or they can wave their hands around their heads to indicate, “I’ll figure that out if and when I get the job.”

The second debate will be “town hall”-style, the town being somewhere in Germany, France, or Lichtenstein. (The McCain people are fighting this.) Another impasse developed when Mr. Obama wanted the event to air live on the Internet via steaming video, but Mr. McCain angrily insisted he “didn’t want to get his socks wet.” Once his handlers explained what exactly Mr. Obama meant, Mr. McCain barked, “I get it. I get it. I’ll go barefoot. Fine.”

Audience members will be asked to fill out cards upon arrival, but are discouraged from asking irrelevant questions like, “How am I going to eat?” and, “Are you going to finish that danish?”

With Washington in turmoil over the Wall Street crisis, both candidates have agreed to devote at least half the debate to examining whether or not the government should intervene on behalf of not only banks and investment firms, but also hedge funds deeply embroiled in credit derivatives swaps. Knowing that this is ratings suicide, they have also agreed to have the polar bear on stage, and will take turns feeding it live seals.

Moderator Gwen Ifill, who threatened to walk out unless PBS gives her 90 seconds on-air between exchanges to enjoy a “delicious, nutritious shake, from the fine folks at Carnation,” has warned both candidates that she will not tolerate any pandering to the doomed seals, including “high fives and such.”

At the debate’s end, however, any uneaten seals will be welcome to meet the candidates’ families and pose for photos. Board members from Quaker Foods and Carnation will be welcome as well.

