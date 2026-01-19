President Trump Is Spot-On Right To Take Over Greenland

The commander in chief marks the security issues requiring the acquisition of the Danish island, and stresses his openness to negotiation.

“NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that “you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.” Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!”

That’s President Trump writing on Truth Social, and he is spot on. Dead right. Denmark and NATO have had years and years to deal with the growing threats from Communist China and Russia surrounding Greenland, but they’ve done nothing about it.

And as Mr. Trump put it, Denmark currently has “two dogs sleds for protection,” one added recently. And America should wait no longer to take action.

In another Truth Social post, the president notes that America has been trying to buy Greenland for over 150 years, but Denmark has always refused.

And I’ll quote the president again: “Now, because of The Golden Dome, and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important.”

He also quotes the national security importance to America of building the Golden Dome and spending hundreds of billions of dollars, but it must include Greenland.

Virtually every analyst worth their salt agrees with Mr. Trump’s strategic concerns regarding Greenland, and the threats from China and Russia.

And yes the president wants outright purchase of the island and who can blame him.

In many ways, Greenland is the top hat for Mr. Trump’s whole defense of the Western Hemisphere, as he moves to elbow out China and Russia. And bend the historical curve toward freedom.

Again, if NATO wants to pitch in and help out, well that’s great. But the stakes are too high to continue to wait for Denmark, which is completely unreliable, and defenseless and powerless.

Mr. Trump is turning the heat up to a scolding hot pressure by threatening steep tariff penalties starting February 1 that, as he put it, “will be due and payable until such time as a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

This is vintage Trump, and it’s got everybody’s attention, and that’s a very good thing.

Hopefully the Europeans will come to their senses quickly on Greenland.

Maybe even something will happen at Davos this week. And Mr. Trump is always open to negotiations. In fact, in the press hysteria about Mr. Trump’s Greenland policies, nobody has quoted the last key line in his Truth Social post on Saturday. So let me quote it:

“The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades.” Nobody included that.

In other words, the president is deadly serious on Greenland, but he is open to negotiation.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.