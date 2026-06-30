Press Freedom Group Removes Eight Gaza ‘Journalists’ From Its ‘Killed’ List After Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad Identify Them as Terrorists

Rahm Emmanuel, a Likely 2028 Candidate, Says in Israel That Unconditional Support Must Come to an End
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘CPJ condemns in no uncertain terms the misrepresentation of combatants as journalists or media workers — or the misuse of “Press” insignia,’ the head of the Committee to Protect Journalists said.
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