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The New York Sun
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Press Freedom Group Removes Eight Gaza ‘Journalists’ From Its ‘Killed’ List After Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad Identify Them as Terrorists

‘CPJ condemns in no uncertain terms the misrepresentation of combatants as journalists or media workers — or the misuse of “Press” insignia,’ the head of the Committee to Protect Journalists said.

Palestinians carry the body of a man who was killed in an Israeli military strike, during his funeral at Nasser Hospital at Khan Younis, February 4, 2026.
Palestinians carry the body of a man who was killed in an Israeli military strike, during his funeral at Nasser Hospital at Khan Younis, February 4, 2026. AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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