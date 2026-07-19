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The New York Sun
Opinion

Reflecting on Lindsey Graham’s Churchillian Legacy

Palmetto State solon understood the leading Anglosphere nation’s responsibility to oppose hegemonic dictatorial powers emerging in the landmass of Eurasia.

Senator Lindsey Graham.
Senator Lindsey Graham. Ting Shen/pool via AP
MICHAEL BARONE

MICHAEL BARONE

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