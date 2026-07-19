Reflecting on Lindsey Graham’s Churchillian Legacy

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 04:06 AM ET Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 05:16 AM ET

Palmetto State solon understood the leading Anglosphere nation’s responsibility to oppose hegemonic dictatorial powers emerging in the landmass of Eurasia.

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