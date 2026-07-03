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The New York Sun
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Researchers Seek More Data To Determine If Bones Belong to ‘Three Musketeers’ Protagonist

An initial study of a skeleton found under a Dutch church finds the age and sex are consistent with them belonging to the real-life inspiration for the Alexandre Dumas novels.

The Three Musketeers sitting at a table, circa 1630. Private Collection.
The Three Musketeers sitting at a table, circa 1630. Private Collection. Fine Art Images-Heritage Images/Getty Images
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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