Researchers Seek More Data To Determine If Bones Belong to ‘Three Musketeers’ Protagonist

Rahm Emmanuel, a Likely 2028 Candidate, Says in Israel That Unconditional Support Must Come to an End
By MATTHEW RICE|
An initial study of a skeleton found under a Dutch church finds the age and sex are consistent with them belonging to the real-life inspiration for the Alexandre Dumas novels.
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