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The New York Sun
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Reuters Claims To Have Unmasked Banksy After Extensive Investigation

Sleuths have tried for decades to put a name and face to one of the world’s most enigmatic artists — one whose anonymity has long been considered inseparable from his art.

A man walks beneath a new Banksy artwork at London, England, on December 22, 2025.
A man walks beneath a new Banksy artwork at London, England, on December 22, 2025. Leon Neal/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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