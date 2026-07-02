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The New York Sun
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Rosebud Revisited, Once Again

The best art is forever fresh, and Orson Welles’s cinematic innovations, while recognizable and much imitated, have not staled over the years.

Orson Welles. Joseph Cotten, and Everett Sloane in 'Citizen Kane.'
Orson Welles. Joseph Cotten, and Everett Sloane in 'Citizen Kane.' Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
MARIO NAVES

MARIO NAVES

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