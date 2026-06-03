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The New York Sun
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Scott Pelley Accuses CBS News’s Bari Weiss of Lying About Meeting That Led to His Firing

The fired correspondent said that network executives were ‘abrupt, dismissive and uninterested in dialogue.’

Scott Pelley, former anchor of 'CBS Evening News.'
Scott Pelley, former anchor of 'CBS Evening News.' Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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