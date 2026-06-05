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The New York Sun
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The Marilyn Monroe Doctrine: Star Quality and Self-Doubt

The latest biography of the actress recognizes how much progress has been made in regards to the recognition of her brilliance as a perfomer.

Andy Warhol, 'Marilyn,' AP edition C/Z, 1967, Screenprint. Detail.
Andy Warhol, 'Marilyn,' AP edition C/Z, 1967, Screenprint. Detail. Collection of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation. Image: Aaron Wessling Photography. © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, via Hugh Lane Gallery
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

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