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The New York Sun
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The Mossadegh Affair: Is a 1953 Coup America’s Original Sin in Iran Policy?

‘We think it’s a point of high moral achievement to say we don’t believe in displacement of a clerical tyranny that tortures its citizens.’

Mohammed Mossadegh is seen during his court martial at an army barracks outside Tehran in November and December, 1953.
Mohammed Mossadegh is seen during his court martial at an army barracks outside Tehran in November and December, 1953. Ebrahim Golestan via Wikimedia Commons
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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