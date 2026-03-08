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The New York Sun
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‘The Muppet Show’ Returns — and Is the Best New TV Event of the Year

The last great television variety show roars back into life with the help of Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina Carpenter in 'The Muppet Show'
Sabrina Carpenter in 'The Muppet Show' Disney+
WILL FRIEDWALD

WILL FRIEDWALD

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