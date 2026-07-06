The Past Goes Viral: How AI Is Reinventing History

Rahm Emmanuel, a Likely 2028 Candidate, Says in Israel That Unconditional Support Must Come to an End
By MATTHEW RICE|
The success of ‘Chloe VS History’ on social media suggests AI is creating an entirely new future for how we tell the past.
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