Tracy Letts’ 1996 ‘Bug’ Is More Timely Than Ever in Broadway Premiere

When “Bug” was first produced back in 1996, its author, Tracy Letts, likely had no idea how timely it would seem three decades later. Mr. Letts — whose distinctly acerbic, haunting plays have ranged from “Killer Joe,” a pitch-black comedy, to “August: Osage County,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning epic that garnered comparisons to Eugene O’Neill and Edward Albee — drew inspiration for “Bug” from a violent tragedy that had recently unfolded in Oklahoma City, the capitol of his native state.

That was, of course, the bombing of a federal building, masterminded by a pair of anti-government zealots who had met while training for army service. Timothy McVeigh, the more notorious of the two, influenced the character of Peter Evans, a veteran who figures centrally in “Bug.” While not a mass murderer, Peter is a paranoid conspiracy theorist who believes, among other things, that invasive experiments have turned him into a zombie-like military tool — a “remote control assassin,” as he puts it.

Over the past year or so, only slightly less wacky proposals have been splattered all over social and independent media, stemming from both the extreme left and what’s now called the alt-right — although it must be said that Peter’s real-life spiritual inheritors in the latter group have been louder and more disturbing of late.

And Mr. Letts surely could not have imagined, 30 years ago, that he was writing a crackling vehicle for his future wife: Carrie Coon, known to TV fans for her acclaimed performances in “The Gilded Age” and “The White Lotus,” appeared onstage with the playwright — who happens to be a terrific actor as well — in a 2012 revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” The couple married the following year.

In the new staging of “Bug” that marks the play’s Broadway premiere, Ms. Coon is cast as Agnes White, a middle-aged woman whose violent ex-husband has recently been sprung from prison and is intent on reconnecting, despite a restraining order. Agnes stays holed up in a motel room, designed by Takeshi Kata to look drab but not quite seedy, unless you count the cocaine pipe. “I just get sick of it, my lousy life,” she admits at one point.

Agnes is, in other words, ideal prey for Peter, who joins her and a female buddy at a club one night and then lingers back at the motel. “I’m just looking for a friend,” he tells Agnes at first, adding he’s “kind of between addresses right now.” He’s elusive, she’s desperate; what could go wrong?

Carrie Coon as Agnes White and Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans in ‘Bug.’ Photo by Matthew Murphy

Peter is played, superbly, by Namir Smallwood, a black actor and thus an interesting choice on the part of director David Cromer, as the character is based at least partly on someone widely believed to have been a white supremacist. Certainly, the corrupt powers that Peter envisions — and describes, at times, with lucidity and eloquence — would not be above racism.

Part of what makes Agnes’s growing trust plausible, in fact, and sustains the play’s suspense, is how rational Peter can seem at times; he cites legitimate examples of government malfeasance such as, significantly here, the infamous syphilis studies conducted on black men starting in the 1930s. He also seems to know about certain developments in Agnes’s life upon meeting her, among them an enormous loss that eventually helps him reel her fully into his delusions.

Under Mr. Cromer’s typically acute, robust direction, Mr. Smallwood and Ms. Coon capture the bleak humor and despair in the couple’s bond. The play’s short, clever title works on different levels: Like Peter, Agnes believes from the beginning that she is being monitored — by her ex, Jerry, a creepy buffoon in Steve Key’s sharp portrait — and she is later persuaded that her new beau has carried a more literal infestation into their lives, courtesy of his old tormentors.

It’s a testament to the performers’ prowess, and that of Messrs. Letts and Cromer, that “Bug” becomes both funnier and more moving as it grows more horrifying, over two acts that — pardon the pun — whiz by. The year may have just started, but my guess is it won’t bring many Broadway productions as thrilling, chilling, or sadly relevant as this one.